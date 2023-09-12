<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6645; (P) 1.6719; (R1) 1.6793; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/AUD and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 1.6647 will extend the corrective fall from 1.7062 to 1.6259/6601 support zone. On the upside, firm break of 1.6887 resistance should confirm that correction from 1.7062 has completed at 1.6647. Further rally should be seen through 1.7062 to 1.7377 projection level.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.