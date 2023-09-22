Fri, Sep 22, 2023 @ 09:50 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6536; (P) 1.6594; (R1) 1.6677; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment and consolidation from 1.6452 could extend further. But further decline is expected with 1.6793 resistance intact. Fall from 1.7062 is seen as a larger scale correction. Below 1.6452 will target 1.6000 fibonacci level. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.6793 will dampen this view and bring retest of 1.7062 instead.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that fall from 1.7062 is probably correcting whole up trend from 1.4281. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt.

