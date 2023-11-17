<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6676; (P) 1.6737; (R1) 1.6833; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, sustained break of 1.6843 will resume the rebound from 1.6319 for retesting 1.7062 high next. On the downside, however, below 1.6631 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.6449 support instead.

In the bigger picture, while 1.7062 is a medium term top, there is no clear sign of trend reversal as EUR/AUD continues to draw strong support from the medium term trend line. Break of 1.7062 will resume the larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.7691 fibonacci level. Nevertheless, break of 1.6449 support will argue that deeper correction is underway to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000.