Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6455; (P) 1.6514; (R1) 1.6555; More

EUR/AUD’s consolidation from 1.6671 is in progress and intraday bias stays neutral. Rise from 1.6127 is expected to continue as long as 1.6398 support holds. Corrective fall from 1.7062 should have completed with three waves down to 1.6127 already. Above 1.6671 will target 1.6844 resistance to confirm this bullish case.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Break of 1.6844 resistance will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound.

