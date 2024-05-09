Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6280; (P) 1.6332; (R1) 1.6388; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment as consolidation from 1.6216 is still extending. Further decline is expected as long as 1.6494 resistance holds. Fall from 1.6742 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.7062. Break of 1.6216 will turn bias back to the downside to 1.6127 support, or further to 100% projection of 1.7062 to 1.6127 from 1.6742 at 1.5807.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.