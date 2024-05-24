Fri, May 24, 2024 @ 11:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6337; (P) 1.6359; (R1) 1.6394; More

Breach of 1.6381 resistance suggests short term bottoming at 1.6211. Intraday bias is back on the upside for recovery to 55 D EMA (now at 1.6411) and above. On the downside, though, below 1.6322 minor support will bring retest of 1.6211 support instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What is an AB=CD Pattern?

Introduction to Trading the Flag Pattern

Do You Have a Cut-Off Point?

How to Trade Using Oscillators

Is The Elliott Wave Principle Objective or Subjective?

The EUR/USD

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.