Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6337; (P) 1.6359; (R1) 1.6394; More…

Breach of 1.6381 resistance suggests short term bottoming at 1.6211. Intraday bias is back on the upside for recovery to 55 D EMA (now at 1.6411) and above. On the downside, though, below 1.6322 minor support will bring retest of 1.6211 support instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.