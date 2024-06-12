EUR/AUD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6217; (P) 1.6277; (R1) 1.6318; More…

EUR/AUD’s break of 1.6211 support confirms resumption of decline from 1.6742, as the third leg of the correction from 1.7062. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 61.8% projection of 1.6679 to 1.6211 from 1.6418 at 1.6129 first. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 1.5950. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6418 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.