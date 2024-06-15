Sat, Jun 15, 2024 @ 11:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

EUR/AUD’s down trend resumed by breaking through 1.6211 support last week. While downside momentum is a bit unconvincing, there is no sign of bottoming yet. Initial bias is on the downside this week for 61.8% projection of 1.6679 to 1.6211 from 1.6418 at 1.6129. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 1.5950. On the upside, above 1.6272 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.9799 (2020 high) are seen as a long term decline at the same scale as the rise from 1.1602 (2012 low). Rebound from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg. As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.5970) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.