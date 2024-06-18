Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6173; (P) 1.6218; (R1) 1.6278; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for consolidations above 1.6148 temporary low. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6418 resistance holds. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 1.6679 to 1.6211 from 1.6418 at 1.6129 will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.5950.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.