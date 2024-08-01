Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6482; (P) 1.6592; (R1) 1.6659; More…

Further rise is expected in EUR/AUD with 1.6491 support intact. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.7062 should have completed with three waves down to 1.5998. Firm break of 1.6742 will argue that larger up trend is going to resume through 1.7062 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.6491 support will delay the bullish case and bring retreat first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) and could have completed after hitting 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. On resumption next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.6296) holds.