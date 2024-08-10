EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD retreated sharply after initial surge to 1.7180, but downside is held above 1.6474 support so far. Further rise is still expected. On the upside, above 1.6798 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.7180 resistance first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 1.7715 fibonacci projection level next.

In the bigger picture, corrective fall from 1.7062 medium term top should have completed at 1.5996. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.6474 support holds.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.9799 (2020 high) are seen as a long term decline at the same scale as the rise from 1.1602 (2012 low). Rebound from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg. As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.5987) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.