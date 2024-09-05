Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6422; (P) 1.6473; (R1) 1.6531; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment. With 1.6580 resistance intact, fall from 1.7180 is still in favor to continue. On the downside, break of 1.6256 support will target 1.5996 key support level next. However, decisive break of 1.6580 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.