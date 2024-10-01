Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6050; (P) 1.6119; (R1) 1.6173; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays on the downside as fall from 1.7180 is in progress for 61.8% projection of 1.7180 to 1.6256 from 1.6629 at 1.6058, and possibly below. But strong support should be seen from 1.5996 to contain downside and bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.6249 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed.