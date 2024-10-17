Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6239; (P) 1.6284; (R1) 1.6338; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment. On the downside, below 1.6185 will bring deeper fall to retest 1.6002 low. On the upside, however, above 1.6351 will resume the rebound from 1.6002 to 38.2% of 1.7180 to 1.6002 at 1.6452.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed and turn outlook bearish.