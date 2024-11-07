Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6233; (P) 1.6366; (R1) 1.6458; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside for 1.6132 support. Break there will extend the fall from 1.6598 to retest 1.5996 key support level. On the upside, above 1.6356 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6598 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 cluster support holds (38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 (2023 high) at 1.6000), up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed and turn outlook bearish.