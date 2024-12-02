Mon, Dec 02, 2024 @ 15:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6200; (P) 1.6229; (R1) 1.6270; More

Outlook in EUR/AUD is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, firm break of 1.6359 resistance will be the first sign of bullish reversal and target 1.6598 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, though, below 1.6125 minor support will bring retest of 1.5963 low.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 1.5996 key support level. Sustained break there will argue that whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is already reversing. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7180 at 1.5388, even as a correction. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 1.6359 resistance, will keep medium term outlook neutral at worst.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.