Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6368; (P) 1.6429; (R1) 1.6496; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral and more consolidations could be seen. But further rally remains in favor as long as 1.6349 support holds. On the upside, decisive break of 1.6598 resistance should confirm that whole fall from 1.7180 has complete with three waves down to 1.5963. Further rise should then be seen to retest 1.7180 next. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.6359 will indicate rejection by 16598, and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is still holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7180 at 1.5388, even as a correction.