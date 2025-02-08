Sat, Feb 08, 2025 @ 08:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

EUR/AUD’s late break of 1.6481 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.5963 to 1.6800 at 1.6480) suggests that a double top reversal pattern (1.6800, 1.6789) might be completed. Initial bias is back on the downside this week for 61.8% retracement at 1.6283. On the upside, break of 1.6593 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.6800 instead.

In the bigger picture, with 1.5996 key support (2024 low) intact, larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5996 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6090) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.