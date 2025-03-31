Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7146; (P) 1.7189; (R1) 1.7273; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD Remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 1.7270 resistance will argue that the correction has completed at 1.7047, and bring retest of 1.7417. Firm break there will resume larger rise from 1.6335. In case of another fall, downside is still expected to be contained by 1.6990 support to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, the breach of 1.7180 key resistance (2024 high) suggests that up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming. Sustained trading above 1.7180 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.7682, which is also close to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.7691. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.6800 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.