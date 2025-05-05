Mon, May 05, 2025 @ 12:44 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7467; (P) 1.7588; (R1) 1.7668; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside as fall from 1.8554 is in progress. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.7410) will target 61.8% retracement at 1.6953. On the upside, though, break of 1.7886 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.8554 high.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress for 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.8744. Firm break there will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 1.9806, which is close to 1.9799 (2020 high). Outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.7062 resistance turned support (2023 high) holds even in case of deep pullback.

