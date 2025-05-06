Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7441; (P) 1.7514; (R1) 1.7565; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral firs with current recovery. Another fall is mildly in favor as long as 1.7886 resistance holds. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.7418) will target 61.8% retracement at 1.6953. On the upside, though, break of 1.7886 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.8554 high.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress for 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.8744. Firm break there will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 1.9806, which is close to 1.9799 (2020 high). Outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.7062 resistance turned support (2023 high) holds even in case of deep pullback.