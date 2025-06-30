Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7858; (P) 1.7916; (R1) 1.7998; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen below 1.7989. Further rally is expected as long as 1.7626 support holds. Above 1.7989 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.8554 to 1.7245 at 1.8054. Sustained break there will pave the way to 1.8554.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term are seen as a corrective pattern. While deeper pullback might be seen, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Up trend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.