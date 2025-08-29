Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7859; (P) 1.7879; (R1) 1.7906; More…

EUR/AUD’s decline from 1.8155 short term top continues today and intraday bias stays on the downside. Decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.7245 to 1.8155 at 1.7807 should confirm that whole rise from 1.7245 has completed. Corrective pattern from 1.8554 should then be in its third leg. Further decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.7593. On the upside, above 1.7897 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Such pattern could extend further with another falling leg. But even in that case, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Uptrend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.