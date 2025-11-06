Thu, Nov 06, 2025 @ 12:05 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7601; (P) 1.7694; (R1) 1.7755; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment and more consolidations could be seen. Further decline is in favor with 1.7813 minor resistance intact. On the downside, decisive break of 1.7569 support solidify the case that corrective pattern from 1.8554 is already in the third leg. Deeper fall should then be seen to 1.7254 support next. However, strong break of 1.7813 will turn bias back to the upside for 1..8160 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.7406) will suggest that it’s correcting the whole rally from 1.4281 (2022 low). In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922. Nevertheless, strong rebound form 55 W EMA will likely bring resumption of the up trend sooner.

