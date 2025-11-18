Tue, Nov 18, 2025 @ 07:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Action Forex
By Action Forex

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7786; (P) 1.7829; (R1) 1.7894; More

EUR/AUD’s rebound from 1.7561 resumed by breaking through 1.7895. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.8160 resistance. Firm break there will resume the rally from 1.7245. On the downside, however, break of 1.7627 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.7561 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.7426) will suggest that it’s correcting the whole rally from 1.4281 (2022 low). In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 55 W EMA will likely bring resumption of the up trend sooner.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.