Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7499; (P) 1.7565; (R1) 1.7599; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.8160 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.8554. Deeper decline should be seen to 100% projection of 1.8160 to 1.7561 from 1.7976 at 1.7377. Firm break there will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 17148. On the upside, above 1.7627 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7456) holds, price actions from 1.8554 could still be a correction to rise from 1.5963 only. However, sustained break of the EMA will argue that it’s already correcting the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922.