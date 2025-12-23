Tue, Dec 23, 2025 @ 19:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7632; (P) 1.7684; (R1) 1.7718; More

EUR/AUD’s break of 1.7635 support suggests that rebound from 1.7477 has completed. And fall from 1.8160 is still in progress. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.7477 first. Break there will target 1.7245 support and below. Overall, corrective pattern from 1.8554 could extend further.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7468) holds, price actions from 1.8554 could still be a correction to rise from 1.5963 only. However, sustained break of the EMA will argue that it’s already correcting the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922.

ActionForex
ActionForex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.