Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6782; (P) 1.6818; (R1) 1.6848; More…

EUR/AUD’s fall is resuming by breaking 1.6759 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Next target is 138.2% projection of 1.8554 to 1.7245 from 1.8160 at 1.6351. On the upside, however, break of 1.7060 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 medium term top is still in progress. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922 will argue that it’s already reversing whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.5913. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.7303) holds even in case of strong rebound.