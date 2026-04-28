Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6275; (P) 1.6341; (R1) 1.6380; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is back on the downside with break of 1.6340 temporary low. Fall from 1.6842 should target a retest on 1.6125 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend fro 1.8554. On the upside, above 1.6418 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is in progress and deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7129) holds, even in case of strong rebound.