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EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6245; (P) 1.6334; (R1) 1.6381; More

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.6482 resumed after brief recovery. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 1.6126 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend from 1.8554. On the upside, break of 1.6423 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is in progress and deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7129) holds, even in case of strong rebound.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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