Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6245; (P) 1.6334; (R1) 1.6381; More…

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.6482 resumed after brief recovery. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 1.6126 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend from 1.8554. On the upside, break of 1.6423 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is in progress and deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7129) holds, even in case of strong rebound.