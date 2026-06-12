Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral first with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen below 1.6516 temporary top. But further rise is expected as long as 1.6334 support holds. Above 1.6516 will target 161.8% projection of 1.6108 to 1.6381 from 1.6186 at 1.6628 next.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.