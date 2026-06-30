Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the upside, and rise from 1.6108 should target 100% projection of 1.6186 to 1.6516 from 1.6306 at 1.6636 next. On the downside, below 1.6512 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral. But further rise will remain mildly in favor as long as 1.6306 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.