EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD rebounded notably after initial dip to 1.6250. The development suggests that near term corrective pattern from 1.6108 (or 1.6125) is still extending. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the upside, above 1.6492 will target 1.6617 resistance first. On the downside, break of 1.6250 will bring deeper fall back to retest 1.6108 low.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.

In the longer term picture, fall from 1.8554 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). Sustained trading below 55 M EMA (now at 1.6567) will confirm this bearish case, and pave the way back towards 1.4281.