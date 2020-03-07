EUR/CHF’s late break of 1.0584 temporary low last week suggests down trend resumption. Initial bias is now on the downside this week. Current decline should target 100% projection of 1.1476 to 1.0811 from 1.1059 at 1.0394 next. On the upside, break of 1.0710 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2004 is (2018 high) is still in progress. While initial support might be seen from 1.0629 on first attempt, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1059 resistance holds. Decisive break of 1.0629 will pave the way to parity next. Overall, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0811 support turned resistance holds, in case of rebound.