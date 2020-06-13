EUR/CHF’s sharp decline last week argues that rebound from 1.0503 has completed earlier than expected at 1.0915. As temporary low was formed at 1.0650, initial bias is neutral this week first. Further fall is expected as long as 1.0799 minor resistance holds. Below 1.0650 will target a test on 1.0503 low. Nevertheless, break of 1.0799 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.0915 resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) holds, price actions from 1.0503 are seen as a consolidation pattern. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1049/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.