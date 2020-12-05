EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF stayed in range below 1.0877 resistance last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and further rise is in favor with 1.0790 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.088 resistance should confirm that consolidation pattern from 1.0915 has completed at 1.0661. Further rise should be seen to 1.0915 and above. However, on the downside, break of 1.0790 will extend the consolidation with another falling leg, back towards 1.0661 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.