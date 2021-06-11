<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0880; (P) 1.0903; (R1) 1.0915; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside at this point. Sustained trading below 1.0915 resistance turned support will argue that whole rise from 1.0505 has completed at 1.11490. Deeper decline is on track to next support zone at 1.0737, (61.8% retracement of 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0751). On the upside, through, above 1.0925 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 2004 (2018 high) should have completed at 1.0503. Rise from there is starting a medium term up trend. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0505 at 1.1431 and above. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0915 resistance turned support holds. However, sustained break of 1.0915 will argue that rise from 1.0503 might be completed,. Rejection by 55 month EMA would also keep long term outlook bearish.