Thu, Jun 24, 2021 @ 08:14 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0945; (P) 1.0957; (R1) 1.0964; More….

With 1.0912 minor support intact, rebound could be seen in EUR/CHF. But overall, outlook stays bearish as long as 1.1026 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.0912 minor support will bring retest of 1.0863 low. Break there will resume whole fall from 1.1149. On the upside, break of 1.1026 will be the first sign of near term bullish reversal.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rebound from 1.0505 might be completed at 1.1149 already. Rejection by 55 month EMA (now at 1.1077) at least keeps medium term bearishness open. Sustained break of 1.0737 support will argue that the down trend from 2004 (2018 high) is ready to resume through 1.0505 low. Sustained trading below 55 week EMA (now at 1.0879) will affirm this bearish case. Nevertheless, strong support from 55 week EMA will revive the case for resuming the rise from 1.0505 at a later stage.

