EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF stayed in consolidation above 1.0802 support last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some more consolidations. Near term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0985 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound. On the downside, break of 1.0802 will resume the decline from 1.1149 to 1.0737 cluster support next.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rebound from 1.0505 (2020 low) might be completed with three waves up to 1.1149 already, after hitting 1.1078 long term fibonacci level. On the downside, sustained trading below 55 week EMA (now at 1.0880) will affirm this bearish case. Further break of 1.0737 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0751) will bring retest of 1.0505 low.

In the long term picture, price actions from 1.0505 are currently seen as a correction to down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high). only. The failure to sustain above 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0505 at 1.1078 retains long term bearishness. This is also affirmed by rejection by 55 month EMA. Another fall through 1.0505 is mildly in favor for now.