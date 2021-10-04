<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0771; (P) 1.0789; (R1) 1.0807; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 1.0936 will target a test on 1.0694 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 1.1149. On the upside, above 1.0860 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.0936 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains mixed as EUR/CHF is still failing to get rid of 55 week EMA cleanly. On the upside, break of 1.1149 will resume the whole rise from 1.0505 (2020 low). On the downside, break of 1.0694 will revive some medium term bearishness for 1.0505 and below.