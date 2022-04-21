<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0261; (P) 1.0281; (R1) 1.0315; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside at this point for 1.0400 resistance. Firm break there will resume whole rebound from 0.9970, and target 1.0610 resistance next. On the downside, below 1.0246 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally is expected as long as 1.0086 support holds.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, sustained break of 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.