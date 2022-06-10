<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0351; (P) 1.0432; (R1) 1.0492; More….

EUR/CHF retreated sharply after failing to break through 1.0513 resistance. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, decisive break of 1.0513 will resume the whole rebound from 0.9970, for 1.0610 structural resistance. On the downside, break of 1.0216 will turn near term outlook bearish for 1.0086 support next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.