Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0081; (P) 1.0249; (R1) 1.0367; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the downside for 1.0086 support first. Corrective rebound from 0.9970 should have completed already, after second rejection by 1.0505 support turned resistance. Break of 1.0086 will bring retest of 0.9970 low. On the upside, above 1.0232 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0512 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.