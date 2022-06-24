<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0068; (P) 1.0117; (R1) 1.0165; More….

EUR/CHF’s fall from 1.0512 resumes by breaking through 1.0096. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Outlook is unchanged that corrective rebound from 0.9970 should have completed after failing 1.0505 long term resistance. Deeper decline would be seen back to retest 0.9970 low. On the upside, however, above 1.0214 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.