Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9965; (P) 0.9990; (R1) 1.0034; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral first with 4 hour MACD crossed above signal line. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.0155 resistance holds. Sustained trading below 0.9970 will resume larger down trend for 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, however, above 1.0155 resistance will delay the bearish case, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.