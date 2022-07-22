Fri, Jul 22, 2022 @ 11:25 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9849; (P) 0.9900; (R1) 0.9936; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral at this point and outlook stays bearish with 0.9953 minor resistance intact. Firm break of 0.9084 low will resume larger down trend. next target is 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, however, break of 0.9953 minor resistance will suggest short term bottoming at 0.9804, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.0108).

In the bigger picture,long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. On the upside, break of 1.0513 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.