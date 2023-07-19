<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9612; (P) 0.9643; (R1) 0.9659; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment, and outlook stays bearish with 0.9721 support turned resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.9606 will resume larger decline from 1.0095 to 100% projection of 0.9995 to 0.9670 from 0.9840 at 0.9515.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9913). Down trend form 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to extend through 0.9407 at a later stage. Nevertheless, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal.