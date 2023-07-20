<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9605; (P) 0.9627; (R1) 0.9640; More…

EUR/CHF’s is resuming recent decline by breaking through 0.9606. Intraday bias is back on the downside. The fall from 1.0095 would target 100% projection of 0.9995 to 0.9670 from 0.9840 at 0.9515. On the upside, break of 0.9684 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9913). Down trend form 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to extend through 0.9407 at a later stage. Nevertheless, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal.