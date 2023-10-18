<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9503; (P) 0.9518; (R1) 0.9538; More…

EUR/CHF is extending the consolidation form 0.9455 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline is expected with 0.9557 resistance intact. Below 0.9455 will resume larger decline from 1.0095 to 0.9407 medium term bottom. Nevertheless, break of 0.9557 will indicate short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish with the cross capped well below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9782). Firm break of 0.9407 (2022 low) will confirm resumption of larger down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. On the upside, break of 0.9691 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish.