EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF edged higher to 0.9651 last week but turned into sideway consolidation then. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Another dip cannot be ruled out. But downside should be contained by 0.9564 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 0.9651 will resume the rise from 0.9416 to 0.9691 resistance first. Firm break there will argue that whole decline from 1.0095 has completed at 0.9416, just ahead of 0.9407 support (2022 low).

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.0095 (2023 high) might have completed at 0.9416, just ahead of 0.9407 support (2022 low). Sustained break of 0.9691 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9416 at 0.9675) will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 0.9836 and above. However, rejection by 0.9691 will maintain medium term bearishness for another test on 0.9407 at least.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, outlook remains bearish as it’s staying well below 55 M EMA (now at 1.0341). Price actions from 0.9407 are viewed as a three-wave consolidation pattern first. Larger down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) might still resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. Break of 1.0095 resistance is needed to be the first sign of bottoming, or the multi-decade down trend is expected to continue.